UC San Diego scientists produce medicine using plants in space

CPMV enabled plants produce astronaut medicines

Instead of packing tons of extra medicine for long trips, astronauts could use fast-growing plants like black-eyed peas to produce fresh drugs as needed.

The team used a plant virus (CPMV) to help these plants create medicinal particles, then collected the medicine-rich fluid without harming the plants.

They even tested this method under simulated microgravity and found it worked well, sometimes even better under stress.

This could mean safer, more sustainable healthcare for astronauts on long journeys.