UCLA unveils PhoneBot humanoid powered by unused smartphone hardware

PhoneBot moves using 13 servo motors and connects to your phone over Wi-Fi, so swapping phones is super easy.

Tests with different Android models showed reliable walking and sensing, though some camera features depend on the phone's software.

The project is open-source (about $400 if you already have a phone) and aimed at students or hobbyists.

Upgrades like arms or better language skills could be coming, making this little bot even more versatile for learning or tinkering.