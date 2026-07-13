UIDAI launches Aadhaar email update fee-free till December 31 2026
Technology
Updating or adding your email to Aadhaar just got way easier. UIDAI has rolled out a new feature in the Aadhaar App: no more trips to Seva Kendras needed.
Plus, if you use the app, there's no ₹75 fee for updating your email until December 31, 2026.
Over 250,000 Aadhaar email updates recorded
Adding your email helps you get important alerts and updates about your Aadhaar, making account management smoother and more secure.
The response has been huge already: more than 250,000 email updates were recorded in just two days after launch.
This move is all about making digital services simpler and putting you in control of your info.