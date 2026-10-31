UK court orders Meta TikTok X hand data to Ofcom
Technology
The UK High Court just ruled that Meta, TikTok, and X (the former Twitter) have to hand over detailed information on how they handle harmful content.
The companies tried to argue that Ofcom's requests were too much work and too expensive, but the court did not buy it.
This means Ofcom can keep pushing for more transparency to help protect children online.
Ofcom can demand takedown statistics
Ofcom is in charge of making sure social media giants actually take steps to keep harmful content away from children.
They can now demand statistics on things like how many posts get taken down or hidden.
If these companies do not cooperate, they could face substantial fines.