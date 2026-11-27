UK DWP cyber incident pauses some services but payments continue
The U.K.'s Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) got hit by a cyber incident, which caused some services to pause for now.
The good news? All benefit and pension payments are still going out as usual.
Cybersecurity teams are already on the case to sort things out.
Major UK organizations hit by cyberattacks
This isn't just a one-off: recent years have seen big UK organizations like the British Library and London Underground also targeted by cyberattacks.
The DWP says they're taking extra steps to protect its systems, showing just how important it is to keep essential services safe from these growing digital threats.