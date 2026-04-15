UK study finds X exposes teens to explicit sexual content

Minors bypass safety, Ofcom probes Grok

The study also found that X's safety settings aren't doing enough: minors can change controls, get messages from adults, and even join explicit groups.

This has sparked worries about exploitation and potential breaches of the U.K.'s Online Safety Act.

Now, Ofcom (the U.K.'s regulator) is investigating X's Grok chatbot and wider safety practices.

Meanwhile, the platform's AI image tool Grok has also faced criticism, with some restrictions added after backlash, but overall concerns about user safety remain high since Elon Musk took over in 2022.