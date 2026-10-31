UKSA and ClearSpace to launch 2029 spacecraft removing orbital debris
Technology
The UK Space Agency (UKSA) and ClearSpace are launching a spacecraft with robotic claws tentatively scheduled to launch in 2029 to grab dead satellites and space junk orbiting Earth.
The plan is to pull these dead satellites down so they burn up in the atmosphere by 2032.
This helps protect things we rely on, like GPS and communication networks, from debris flying around at crazy speeds.
UKSA says mission builds orbital skills
UK officials say this mission isn't just about cleaning up; it's about keeping our tech safe and building skills for future space projects.
As Dr. Alice Bunn, the co-director of UKSA, put it, the mission will help develop new ways to service and build things in orbit, making sure space stays safe for everyone.