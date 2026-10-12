Ultrahuman develops UAE biological age model validated by ADPHC
Ultrahuman, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, is developing a biological-age model that will eventually be available across the U.A.E. with rollout happening in phases.
Developed and validated in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), this tool uses data from wearables, like rings, straps, and patches, to help people understand how they're aging and what's affecting their health.
Individuals will eventually be able to access their health age through government digital-health platforms including TAMM and Sahatna.
Ultrahuman shifts from rings to algorithms
This move signals a big shift for Ultrahuman, from selling nearly 800,000 smart rings worldwide to now focus on national-level health algorithms.
The company is using U.A.E.-specific data (without personal information) to keep privacy front and center.
With this partnership, Ultrahuman steps up as a competitor to other digital health players like Oura.