Ultrahuman develops UAE biological age model validated by ADPHC

Ultrahuman, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, is developing a biological-age model that will eventually be available across the U.A.E. with rollout happening in phases.

Developed and validated in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), this tool uses data from wearables, like rings, straps, and patches, to help people understand how they're aging and what's affecting their health.

Individuals will eventually be able to access their health age through government digital-health platforms including TAMM and Sahatna.