United Airlines bars 3rd party AI agents from booking flights
United Airlines just rolled out a new rule: third-party AI agents can't actually book your tickets any more.
You can still use AI tools to browse flight options, but when it's time to pay, you'll have to do it yourself on United's digital platforms or through travel agencies and aggregators.
Airlines split over AI booking security
United is worried that sharing account information with AI assistants could lead to mistakes or even leaks of personal details.
CEO Scott Kirby pointed out that they want fewer middlemen involved for better security.
To help travelers stay informed, United is updating its Digital Trust Center with tips on protecting your account.
Meanwhile, Delta is taking a different path by allowing some AI bookings with extra safeguards, showing airlines are still figuring out the best way forward as AI becomes more common.