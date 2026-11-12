United Airlines bars 3rd party AI agents from booking flights

United is worried that sharing account information with AI assistants could lead to mistakes or even leaks of personal details.

CEO Scott Kirby pointed out that they want fewer middlemen involved for better security.

To help travelers stay informed, United is updating its Digital Trust Center with tips on protecting your account.

Meanwhile, Delta is taking a different path by allowing some AI bookings with extra safeguards, showing airlines are still figuring out the best way forward as AI becomes more common.