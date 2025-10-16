United Airlines now offers Starlink's satellite internet on mainline flights Technology Oct 16, 2025

Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, just rolled out free in-flight Wi-Fi for United Airlines's MileagePlus members—making United the first major US airline to offer Starlink's high-speed satellite internet to their mainline flights.

Now, you can stream videos or catch live sports right from your seat, with the service already active on over half of United's regional planes and expanding soon.