United Airlines now offers Starlink's satellite internet on mainline flights
Technology
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet venture, just rolled out free in-flight Wi-Fi for United Airlines's MileagePlus members—making United the first major US airline to offer Starlink's high-speed satellite internet to their mainline flights.
Now, you can stream videos or catch live sports right from your seat, with the service already active on over half of United's regional planes and expanding soon.
Starlink is gearing up to launch in India
Starlink isn't stopping there—it's gearing up to launch in India at around ₹3,000 a month, with government trials already approved.
Already live in 100+ countries, Starlink is rapidly growing across Europe, South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, aiming to make high-speed internet way more accessible worldwide.