Unitree's G1 humanoids priced ₹20-60L impress Bengaluru Tech Summit attendees
Humanoid robots priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹60 lakh turned heads at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
The spotlight was on Unitree, a Chinese robotics company that's moved from making robotic dogs to creating advanced humanoids like the G1, which can handle small objects and is already in use, with about 50 units sold in India.
Unitree raises $904 million in Shanghai IPO
Unitree's robots aren't just for show. They're used in research labs and universities too.
The company is making waves globally, going up against big names like Tesla and Boston Dynamics.
After raising about $904 million in its stock market debut in Shanghai in August this year, Unitree is doubling down on pushing robotics tech even further.