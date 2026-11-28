University of Crete team finds quantum tautochrone without gravity
Georgios K. Simopoulos of the University of Crete and colleagues just gave a classic physics problem a modern twist.
The tautochrone problem, first solved way back in 1659, is all about how balls dropped from different heights can reach the bottom at the same time if they roll along a special curve.
Now, these researchers have found that quantum particles can do something similar, no gravity required.
Quantum study could shape photonic research
This breakthrough could help shape future quantum tech, especially gadgets that use light to process information.
It also opens up new ways to study complex quantum systems and could lead to advances in things like slow-light tech and many-body physics, even outside traditional setups.