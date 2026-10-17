University of Manchester opening Bengaluru center for education-industry collaboration
Technology
The University of Manchester is opening a new center in Bengaluru, aiming to blend education, research, and real-world industry experience.
Students can look forward to hands-on internships and work placements, while the center helps connect academics, businesses, and entrepreneurs across both countries.
Partner-Enabled learning links classroom projects
This new hub builds on Manchester's partnerships with big names like Reliance, Tata, Infosys, and top institutes such as IISc and BITS Pilani.
The focus is on linking classroom learning with actual projects through their Partner-Enabled Learning model.
As Professor Duncan Ivison put it, this move is all about fostering a deeper understanding between our two nations through education.