University of Tennessee Research Foundation sues Anthropic over patent infringement
Technology
The University of Tennessee Research Foundation is suing AI company Anthropic, claiming it used university-developed neuroscience-inspired machine learning technology without permission.
It wants money for damages and a court order to stop Anthropic from using the patented ideas.
Filed July 20, Anthropic vows defense
Filed on July 20, the same day Anthropic settled a $1.5 billion copyright case, the lawsuit calls out Anthropic's "cavalier" attitude toward intellectual property.
Anthropic says it will "defend this case vigorously," while the university has not commented further yet.