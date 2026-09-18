Unsealed New York Times lawsuit accuses OpenAI and Microsoft

The filings also show that AI-generated answers have seriously hurt publishers like The Times, causing a 93% drop in click-through rates from Microsoft's own data.

Microsoft's internal document and Satya Nadella's deposition say their tech could threaten jobs and disrupt how media works, and OpenAI leadership made similar comments.

If The Times wins this case, it could set new rules for how all tech companies use copyrighted material to train AI, so everyone's watching closely as the legal battle continues.