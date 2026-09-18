Unsealed New York Times lawsuit accuses OpenAI and Microsoft
Just unsealed court documents from The New York Times's lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft reveal the companies used some questionable methods to train their AI, like getting around paywalls and removing copyright notices.
A Microsoft exec even called these actions "theft."
This paragraph has sparked a bigger conversation about how AI uses content that isn't theirs.
Microsoft shows 93% NYT CTR drop
The filings also show that AI-generated answers have seriously hurt publishers like The Times, causing a 93% drop in click-through rates from Microsoft's own data.
Microsoft's internal document and Satya Nadella's deposition say their tech could threaten jobs and disrupt how media works, and OpenAI leadership made similar comments.
If The Times wins this case, it could set new rules for how all tech companies use copyrighted material to train AI, so everyone's watching closely as the legal battle continues.