US bars foreigners from Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5
Technology
The US government has told Anthropic to disable access to its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees, worldwide.
This move, announced June 12, blocks all foreign nationals from accessing the models and comes after Amazon flagged potential risks, leading to new export controls.
Anthropic seeking resolution with White House
Anthropic says it's working with the White House to sort things out and hopes for a fair approach grounded in technical facts.
For now, these AI models are no longer available inside or outside the US and anyone classified as a foreign national can't use them anywhere due to these restrictions.