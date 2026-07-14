US considers regulating open source AI over national security concerns
Technology
The US government is looking at new ways to regulate powerful open-source AI, especially with Chinese tech firms set to launch advanced models soon.
Officials are worried these new systems could shake up global competition and pose national security risks, so they're talking with big AI companies about how to release these tools responsibly.
Airbnb and Siemens adopt Chinese AI
More global businesses, like Airbnb and Siemens, are switching to Chinese AI because it's affordable and easy to customize. That's making things tricky for US policymakers.
Plus, as AI grows, data centers are using way more energy; researchers are now exploring smarter hardware solutions to keep things efficient.
All this adds urgency as the US figures out its next move in the fast-changing world of AI.