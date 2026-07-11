UAE can now easily get NVIDIA's AI chips
What's the story
The United States has relaxed its export controls on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it easier for companies in the region to access advanced computing items. The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen US-UAE relations and create revenue opportunities for American tech firms. Under the new regulation, approved UAE companies and US firms operating there will receive license-free access to NVIDIA AI chips, while military equipment, commercial satellites, and spacecraft are subject to more favorable license exceptions.
Strategic alliance
UAE's role in US strategy against Iran
The easing of export controls highlights the UAE's growing importance in Washington's strategy toward Iran. The Commerce Department noted that the US has worked with the UAE for decades to counter Iran and its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis. The posting also highlighted that the UAE was the largest US trading partner in the Middle East with over $1 trillion foreign direct investment in America.
Tech benefits
Other US companies gaining license-free access
The new regulation will also provide license-free access for certain exports related to oil and gas production and civil nuclear power generation. Apart from Amazon, Apple, and xAI, other US companies that will no longer need licenses to receive advanced computing items in the UAE include Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Oracle. The Commerce Department has also said it will "favorably review" export license applications for chips and servers to UAE company MGX.
Security concerns
Criticism over potential technology diversion to China
The decision to grant license-free access has drawn criticism from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee. She raised concerns about the potential diversion of sensitive technology to China and other national security risks. The move comes after a preliminary agreement was reached in 2025 allowing the UAE to import hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA AI chips. The Commerce Department confirmed that this latest decision is consistent with that finalized framework from May 2025.