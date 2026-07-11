UAE can now easily get NVIDIA's AI chips

Tech benefits

Other US companies gaining license-free access

The new regulation will also provide license-free access for certain exports related to oil and gas production and civil nuclear power generation. Apart from Amazon, Apple, and xAI, other US companies that will no longer need licenses to receive advanced computing items in the UAE include Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Oracle. The Commerce Department has also said it will "favorably review" export license applications for chips and servers to UAE company MGX.