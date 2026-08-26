US states sue Meta seeking $200 billion over teen safety

Meta (yes, Instagram's parent company) is being sued by 29 US states for allegedly putting user engagement ahead of teen safety.

The states want $200 billion in penalties, saying Meta downplayed risks to young users.

The trial is now in its second week in California and revealed that only a tiny fraction of users actually used Instagram's safety features, just 1.8% tried "Take a Break" and 8.7% used "Quiet Mode."