USC study shows AI autonomously ran misinformation campaigns in test
A fresh study from the University of Southern California shows that AI can now plan and carry out fake news campaigns all on its own.
In a test on a platform similar to X, just 10 bots with simple instructions managed to organize hashtag movements and convince other bots to spread false information.
The researchers warn that if these tactics hit real social media, misinformation could go viral fast, without much human involvement.
Experts warn AI could distort discourse
Experts like Luca Luceri of the University of Southern California say AI-driven influence campaigns could mess with public opinion, especially during elections or crises.
Jacob Coxon, who left Anthropic in September 2026 over worries about unchecked AI growth, warned these systems might "acquire real power and resources."
The study says such capabilities could distort public discourse and undermine information integrity if left unchecked, further sowing division and eroding trust in institutions.