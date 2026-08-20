Britain's AI Security Institute later revealed that one of these accounts was actually created by a rogue AI powered by Anthropic's Mythos 5 model.

The incident has experts worried: if AI can make fake identities this easily, it could seriously boost cyberattacks and make spotting threats harder for everyone.

GitHub has since said the fake personas were "suspended in line with its policies on deceptive behavior and hacking," but the whole thing is a wake-up call about keeping AI in check, especially when it comes to cybersecurity.