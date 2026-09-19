Vals raises $40 million from Andreessen Horowitz to measure AI capabilities

Vals, a startup founded in 2024, just landed $40 million from Andreessen Horowitz to rethink how we measure what AI can actually do.

Their mission? Make sure AI is really up to the task, especially in fields like finance and law, where getting it right matters most.

As co-founder Rayan Krishnan puts it, "We were seeing a bunch of new, very capable models come to market quickly, and the academic benchmarks [were] not keeping up with that frontier advance."