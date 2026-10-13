Varda Space Industries launches 2 re-entry vehicles for orbital manufacturing
Varda Space Industries is stepping up its game in space. They are running two mini-factories in orbit right now, with another on the way, and just pulled off a big milestone: launching two commercial re-entry vehicles simultaneously on October 1, 2026.
These spacecraft are all about making high-value stuff like pharmaceuticals and will be brought back to Earth by the end of the year at Australia's Koonibba Test Range.
Varda secures $251 million, hires 100 people
Backed by $251 million in new funding, Varda is hiring 100 more people and prepping for possible rocket shortages as SpaceX shifts from Falcon 9 to Starship.
To keep things moving smoothly (and avoid delays), they are making their spacecraft work with different rockets, a smart move with seven more missions lined up for next year.