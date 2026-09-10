Visa deploys VVAH AI system to detect and fix gaps

To make its defenses even stronger, Visa teamed up with Anthropic for a project called Glasswing, using advanced AI to stress-test its systems.

With cybercrime rising fast in India (fraud cases jumped 24% last year), Visa also uses the Payment Threats Lab to test fraud and AI attacks against payment rules and configurations.

At the Global Fintech Fest, Suresh Sethi, group country manager, Visa, summed it up: "As AI becomes more powerful, the cybersecurity challenge is no longer just finding vulnerabilities, it is fixing them faster than they can be exploited. India's digital payments ecosystem has demonstrated what innovation at population scale can achieve, but sustaining trust will require the same pace of innovation in security and resilience."