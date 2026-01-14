Voyager 1 is about to travel 1 light-day from Earth

From interstellar firsts to ongoing challenges

Voyager 1 made history in 2012 as the first human-made object to enter interstellar space.

Even after all these years, it's still running four science instruments and cruising at about 61180km/h.

To keep going this long, engineers have had to get creative—like reviving backup thrusters that hadn't been used in over 20 years and turning off some systems to save power.