Voyager 1 is about to travel 1 light-day from Earth
NASA's Voyager 1, launched way back in 1977, is set to reach a wild milestone: by November 2026, it'll be one light-day (about 16 billion miles) away from us.
Right now, signals take over 23 hours just to get there.
From interstellar firsts to ongoing challenges
Voyager 1 made history in 2012 as the first human-made object to enter interstellar space.
Even after all these years, it's still running four science instruments and cruising at about 61180km/h.
To keep going this long, engineers have had to get creative—like reviving backup thrusters that hadn't been used in over 20 years and turning off some systems to save power.
Want to follow Voyager's journey?
You can track Voyager 1's real-time location and speed using NASA's Eyes on the Solar System tool online.
Just a heads-up: you won't spot it with a telescope—it's way too far—but you can watch its progress as it keeps making history out there.