Voyager 1 reaches 1 light-day, now most distant human-made object
Voyager 1 has officially traveled one light-day away from Earth, about 16 billion miles out there, making it the most distant human-made object ever.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory marked the achievement on November 19, even though a recent glitch stopped data from coming through.
Suzanne Dodd cites aging, engineers optimistic
Communication glitches like this aren't unusual for Voyager 1, given its age and how far it's gone.
Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd says these issues are just part of the spacecraft getting older, but engineers are optimistic about fixing things soon and keeping in touch.
NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins honors Voyager
People everywhere joined in to celebrate Voyager's journey: the Empire State Building even glowed gold for the occasion.
From space, NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins sent a message honoring Voyager's impact, showing just how much this probe inspires us all.