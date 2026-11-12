VS Hospitals launches Fujifilm AMULET SOPHINITY high resolution mammography system
VS Hospitals launched the AMULET SOPHINITY, a new digital mammography system from Fujifilm.
This high-resolution scanner is designed to provide detailed imaging of breast tissue, including tiny microcalcifications, making detection more accurate and less stressful.
AI mammography plus free November screenings
The machine uses AI for better imaging and intelligent exposure control, which adjusts X-ray exposure according to breast composition while maintaining image quality, plus it focuses on comfort with flexible positioning.
To kick things off, VS Hospitals is offering free mammography screenings for underprivileged people all through November 2026.
If you want details or know someone who could benefit, just call 744-885-0500.