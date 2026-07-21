VTU partners with Google aiming to train 300,000 engineering students
VTU has partnered with Google to roll out advanced training in AI, cloud computing, data science, and cybersecurity for engineering students.
The goal? To help 300,000 students across 220 colleges build real-world tech skills and be job-ready from day one.
Industry partners add practical training
VTU's Vice Chancellor Professor S Vidyashankar says this move will make grads much more employable.
Sanjay Jain from Google India highlights that both students and teachers will get up-to-date, industry-focused training.
Plus, VTU is joining forces with Qualcomm for a new Edge AI center, while Bharat Skills Foundation is setting up an excellence center for skill-based courses, and SEEL is bringing in hands-on labs, mock interviews, and GATE prep, so there's a lot more practical learning on the way.