Wang Xingxing says Unitree robots could take up to 10 years to adapt
Technology
Humanoid robots aren't ready to take over just yet: Unitree CEO Wang Xingxing says it could be up to 10 years before they can handle most everyday tasks in new environments, using only voice or text instructions.
Right now, these robots still struggle to quickly adapt when things change.
Unitree developing self-tuning movement AI
Wang points out that adaptability is the big roadblock: robots need retraining for each new task, which slows everything down.
To fix this, Unitree is working on smarter AI that helps robots tweak their own movements and learn faster.
The company, famous for its dancing robots and a huge stock market debut, hopes these upgrades will finally push robotics into the future.