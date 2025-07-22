Want to design new proteins? Try this AI tool
Latent Labs just launched LatentX, a browser-based AI tool that helps scientists and researchers create brand new proteins—think of it as a design studio for molecules.
The project is led by Simon Kohl (formerly of DeepMind AlphaFold) and backed by $50 million in fresh funding.
Early lab tests show LatentX is already producing impressive results.
Invent new protein shapes with simple commands
Unlike older tools that only predict existing protein shapes, LatentX actually lets you invent totally new ones using simple natural language commands right in your browser.
It's open to universities, biotech startups, and pharma companies—even if they don't have their own AI teams.
LatentX is already attracting big-name investors
Latent Labs plans to charge for advanced features down the line and is already licensing the platform to organizations without in-house AI.
With big-name investors like Google's Jeff Dean and Anthropic's Dario Amodei on board, LatentX is aiming to shake up how proteins—and maybe future medicines—get made.