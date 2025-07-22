Want to design new proteins? Try this AI tool

Unlike older tools that only predict existing protein shapes, LatentX actually lets you invent totally new ones using simple natural language commands right in your browser. It's open to universities, biotech startups, and pharma companies—even if they don't have their own AI teams.

LatentX is already attracting big-name investors

Latent Labs plans to charge for advanced features down the line and is already licensing the platform to organizations without in-house AI.

With big-name investors like Google's Jeff Dean and Anthropic's Dario Amodei on board, LatentX is aiming to shake up how proteins—and maybe future medicines—get made.