Watch out: Delivery scam uses call forwarding to steal your money

How it works—and how to stay safe

Scammers get you to dial codes like 21 plus their number, which secretly turns on call forwarding without needing internet.

This lets them intercept OTPs and authentication calls, enabling them to hijack accounts like WhatsApp or Telegram.

To protect yourself, never dial USSD codes starting with 21, 61, or 67 from unknown sources.

You can turn off all forwarding by dialing ##002#, or check if it's active with *#21#.

If you think you've been scammed, act fast—call 1930 or report it at cybercrime.gov.in right away.