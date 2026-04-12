Waymo and Waze launch pilot to map potholes for cities

Waze users verify about 500 potholes

The project is rolling out first in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta: Waymo has already flagged about 500 potholes there.

Verified by Waze users, this information will help cities respond faster. Plus, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians will get real-time hazard alerts through the Waze app.

As Waymo's Arielle Fleisher puts it, "Waymo is already making roads safer where we operate. We want to build on the safety benefits of our service by partnering with organizations and city officials to help improve the infrastructure we all depend on."