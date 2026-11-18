Waymo pauses freeway robotaxi rides after California DMV order
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car company, has hit pause on its robotaxi freeway rides across the US.
This move follows a California Department of Motor Vehicles order that flagged these autonomous cars as an "imminent hazard" to public safety.
Waymo keeps city service pending fixes
The DMV stepped in after Waymo vehicles drove into active construction zones and had run-ins with police cars.
While freeway trips are on hold, Waymo will keep running its robotaxis on regular city streets in its 15 US cities.
The company says it's working closely with the DMV and won't restart freeway service until new safety fixes are in place.