Waymo pauses San Francisco robotaxi rides after PG&E outage
Technology
Waymo, the self-driving car company, hit pause on its robotaxi rides in San Francisco after a power outage left about 7,000 PG&E customers in the dark.
The company told riders it's making "temporary adjustments" and will be back to normal as soon as possible.
Freeway routes were also down for now.
San Francisco mayor seeks driverless rules
This isn't Waymo's first blackout hiccup: last December, its cars got stuck during another outage, and there have been traffic jams before (like during July 4 fireworks).
With these repeat problems, San Francisco's mayor is pushing for stricter rules on driverless cars during emergencies to help keep things running smoothly when the unexpected happens.