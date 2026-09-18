Waymo resumes San Antonio robotaxi service after April flooding pause
Technology
Waymo has brought its self-driving taxis back to San Antonio, months after hitting pause when a few cars accidentally got stuck during heavy flooding in April.
The company halted service and issued a recall in May to restrict its robotaxis from driving in areas with elevated risk of flooding.
Waymo deploys robotaxi water-avoidance software
Waymo's service now covers a 60-mile stretch, including downtown San Antonio and the airport.
They've also rolled out software upgrades so their cars can better spot and avoid standing water, especially when the weather gets rough.
With these changes, Waymo says it's focused on making robotaxi rides safer as it expands across 15 US cities.