Waymo robotaxi blocked trying to slip through CHP traffic break
A Waymo self-driving taxi tried to sneak through a California Highway Patrol traffic break on Interstate 280, but didn't make it.
The incident, caught on video November 6, 2026, quickly went viral with more than 3.3 million views.
The clip shows the robotaxi edging toward an opening near the CHP units and then hesitating before CHP officers blocked its path and confirmed the sequence to local media.
Waymo cars face real road challenges
CHP had set up the traffic break near John Daly Boulevard to clear debris, pretty standard stuff.
But when the Waymo car tried to squeeze through, officers moved their vehicles to close any gaps and brought it to a stop.
No tickets were handed out, but this isn't Waymo's first awkward moment; its cars have struggled with unusual situations before, highlighting how tough real-world roads still are for autonomous tech.