Waymo robotaxi bumps minivan at California Costco, raises responsibility questions
Technology
A Waymo self-driving taxi bumped into a minivan in a California Costco.
The 20-second video shows the light-blue robotaxi hitting the minivan and driving off without stopping and the minivan leaves too.
The clip was making the rounds on social media, sparking a debate about who's actually responsible when cars drive themselves.
Social reaction questions self-driving readiness
The video has racked up over 2,000 upvotes and 500 comments, with some saying the driver of the other car might be at fault since Waymo's cameras probably got their plate.
This comes after another recent complaint where a Waymo car reportedly drove off with a passenger's luggage still inside.
All this is making folks question just how ready self-driving cars really are for everyday life.