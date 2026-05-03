Waymo self-driving taxi drove off with Di Jin's luggage
A Waymo self-driving taxi accidentally left a Bay Area traveler Di Jin without his luggage at San Jose Mineta Airport last week.
After a short trip, Jin tried to grab his bags from the trunk, but a technical glitch meant he couldn't open it.
The car just drove off with his luggage still inside.
Waymo offered paid shipping or pickup
When Jin reached out for help, Waymo told him the car was already en route to the storage depot and couldn't be turned around.
It confirmed his luggage was safe but wouldn't ship it back for free — he could either pay for shipping himself or go pick it up (with Waymo covering travel costs).
Jin wasn't happy about these choices, saying, "It doesn't make any sense at all, because it's not my mistake," and felt it was unfair to make him deal with the hassle.