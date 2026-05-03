Waymo self-driving taxi drove off with Di Jin's luggage

Waymo offered paid shipping or pickup

When Jin reached out for help, Waymo told him the car was already en route to the storage depot and couldn't be turned around.

It confirmed his luggage was safe but wouldn't ship it back for free — he could either pay for shipping himself or go pick it up (with Waymo covering travel costs).

Jin wasn't happy about these choices, saying, "It doesn't make any sense at all, because it's not my mistake," and felt it was unfair to make him deal with the hassle.