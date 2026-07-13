Waze adds quieter voice mode and motorcycle routing with ETAs

Motorcycle mode is live in select countries like Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, and the Philippines.

Waze also now personalizes your route suggestions based on your driving habits: think more local streets if that's your thing.

On top of that, you can quickly report road closures or suggest map updates right from the app.

And while only beta testers can try it for now, quick chats will help you find nearby coffee spots or cheap fuel even faster.