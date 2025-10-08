Weam goes open-source, ditches subscription model for AI tool Technology Oct 08, 2025

Weam, an Indian AI adoption platform, just made its entire codebase public as of October 8, 2025.

They've dropped their subscription model so anyone can use, customize, or build on Weam for free—no paywalls or restrictions.

This shift comes after users asked for more flexibility and hands-on control with their AI tools.