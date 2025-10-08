Weam goes open-source, ditches subscription model for AI tool
Weam, an Indian AI adoption platform, just made its entire codebase public as of October 8, 2025.
They've dropped their subscription model so anyone can use, customize, or build on Weam for free—no paywalls or restrictions.
This shift comes after users asked for more flexibility and hands-on control with their AI tools.
Tech stack and LLM integrations
Weam runs on a production-ready stack (Next.js frontend, Node.js backend) that's easy to self-host.
It works with major LLMs such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Llama, and Perplexity and helps teams organize prompts and custom AI agents for smoother collaboration.
Benefits of the open-source approach
By going open-source, Weam lets organizations skip vendor lock-in and pricey subscriptions while keeping total control over their data.
The open setup invites global contributions and makes it easier to share best practices across teams—plus all future updates stay free for everyone.