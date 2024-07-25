In short Simplifying... In short Tim Libert, a privacy advocate and researcher, has launched WebXray, a search engine that exposes hidden data collection practices by websites.

This new search engine lets you track data leaks

By Mudit Dube 12:52 pm Jul 25, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Tim Libert, a former engineer at Google and current privacy researcher, has created a new search engine named 'WebXray' with the aim of exposing privacy violations on the internet. The tool is designed to identify websites that track users and trace where the collected data is sent. "I want to give privacy enforcers equal technology as privacy violators," said Libert, highlighting his intention to balance power in online privacy matters.

Privacy crusade

Libert's journey to combat online privacy violations

Libert's interest in online privacy was sparked in 2012 during his time as a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania. His research focused on how web giants like Google, Microsoft, and Facebook track users' browsing habits and gather extensive data based on their online activities. He observed that average internet users often lack understanding about which websites are collecting what data and where it is sent.

Privacy violations

WebXray: A tool to uncover hidden data chains

Libert pointed out that many websites could be unknowingly collecting sensitive data without users' consent. This could include search logs from medical websites or information from sites related to addiction treatment or adult content. Such practices may violate laws enacted by the European Union, several US states, and other governments worldwide that restrict data collection or require user consent. His tool, WebXray, is designed to expose these potential violations.

Data tracking

WebXray: Unveiling hidden data collection practices

The concept for WebXray came to Libert during his graduate studies. He envisioned a tool that would expose hidden data chains between websites and third-party entities like tech giants or data brokers such as Experian. In 2015, Libert used an early version of WebXray in his research to reveal that major medical websites were sharing user data with dozens of third parties.

Privacy advocacy

Libert's continued research and advocacy for online privacy

After completing his PhD and postdoc at Oxford, Libert continued his research at Carnegie Mellon University. His studies included the prevalence of third-party tracking on Covid-19-related web pages and widespread data leakage on adult content sites. He also became an advocate for online privacy, writing op-eds in The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Conversation.

Tool launch

Libert's tenure at Google and the launch of WebXray

In 2021, Libert joined Google, a company he had previously scrutinized for its data collection practices. Despite his reservations, he worked as a staff engineer on the privacy team until the previous year. Libert launched WebXray to the public on Wednesday. The tool will also offer a premium tier for regulators and attorneys to assess privacy violations and address them.