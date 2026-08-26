WhatsApp adds passkeys and stronger 2 step verification for logins
Technology
WhatsApp is stepping up its security game with some handy updates.
Now, you can set stronger two-step verification passwords using letters, numbers, and special characters.
Plus, over 1 billion users are switching to passkeys, so you can log in with your fingerprint, Face ID, or phone lock code instead of just a PIN.
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Android users are getting a caller context feature that shows information about unknown callers, like where they're calling from and any groups you share.
WhatsApp says these changes are all about keeping your chats private and giving you more control over who gets access to your account.