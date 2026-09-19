WhatsApp Android beta 2.26.37.6 tests chat themes and AI wallpapers
Technology
WhatsApp is testing a cool new feature that lets you give your chats a personal touch with different themes.
Some Android beta testers on version 2.26.37.6 can now pick from four chat theme styles: Doodle, Minimal, Live, Nature, or just jazz up their wallpaper, making chats feel way more "you."
WhatsApp wallpapers offer vibrant gradient options
The new theme picker highlights designs like chill outdoor scenes (Nature), simple looks (Minimal), playful doodles, and even animated Live themes.
Wallpapers may be separate from chat themes, possibly allowing users to change the background without applying an entire theme.
Plus, you can create AI-generated wallpapers or use pictures from your gallery with new Vibrant and Gradient options, so your chats really stand out.