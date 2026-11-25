WhatsApp Android beta 2.26.41.3 adds animated stickers with sound
WhatsApp just dropped a cool update in its Android beta (version 2.26.41.3): you can now create animated stickers that play sound!
This means you can mix videos or animations with your own audio for way more fun chats.
The feature is rolling out gradually, so it's being rolled out in phases to Android users for now.
Create WhatsApp stickers with end-to-end encryption
To try it, open your sticker keyboard and tap "Create sticker."
Pick a video, then add or record audio, or keep the original sound if you want.
When you send one, friends will see an audio icon (muted by default), and they can tap to listen.
Like all WhatsApp messages, these stickers are end-to-end encrypted, so only you and your friend get to hear what's shared.