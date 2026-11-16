WhatsApp beta for iOS tests Apple Liquid Glass design
WhatsApp is testing out more of Apple's Liquid Glass design on its iOS app, giving things a sleeker, more modern vibe.
In the latest beta (26.45.10.70), some users are seeing new see-through effects on the chat info screen and drawing editor, making everything feel a bit more futuristic.
WhatsApp translucent buttons and glassy editor
Now, shortcut buttons on the chat info screen are translucent, so you can peek at your background while making calls or searching messages.
The drawing editor also sports a glassy toolbar for editing photos or adding stickers.
While it's rolling out gradually to some TestFlight beta users and select App Store users, these updates show WhatsApp is serious about making the app look and feel smoother for everyone.