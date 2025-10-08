WhatsApp beta lets you chat using usernames instead of phone numbers Technology Oct 08, 2025

WhatsApp is testing a username feature, so you'll soon be able to connect with people without giving out your phone number.

The update, now in beta on Android (version 2.25.28.12), is designed to make chatting safer and more private.

If you're using the beta version, you can even reserve your favorite username before it's taken.