WhatsApp beta lets you chat using usernames instead of phone numbers

WhatsApp is testing a username feature, so you'll soon be able to connect with people without giving out your phone number.
The update, now in beta on Android (version 2.25.28.12), is designed to make chatting safer and more private.
If you're using the beta version, you can even reserve your favorite username before it's taken.

How to create a username

Your username needs at least one letter and can include lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores—but nothing starting with "www." or just numbers/symbols.
This shift means you can chat or connect without exposing your personal number, making things a bit more comfortable when meeting new people or joining groups.

Joining the ranks

With this move, WhatsApp finally joins apps like Telegram and Signal that already let users connect via usernames instead of phone numbers.
It's a welcome step for anyone who values privacy or just wants more control over how they're found online.