WhatsApp beta lets you chat using usernames instead of phone numbers
WhatsApp is testing a username feature, so you'll soon be able to connect with people without giving out your phone number.
The update, now in beta on Android (version 2.25.28.12), is designed to make chatting safer and more private.
If you're using the beta version, you can even reserve your favorite username before it's taken.
How to create a username
Your username needs at least one letter and can include lowercase letters, numbers, periods, or underscores—but nothing starting with "www." or just numbers/symbols.
This shift means you can chat or connect without exposing your personal number, making things a bit more comfortable when meeting new people or joining groups.