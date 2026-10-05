WhatsApp blocks some users on outdated systems, prompts OS update
Technology
WhatsApp is now blocking access for some users whose phones are running outdated operating systems.
Instead of a regular app update, you'll get a message when logging in that tells you to update your device's software if you want to keep using WhatsApp.
Security holes threaten WhatsApp access
WhatsApp says this change is all about keeping chats secure, since older operating systems can have security holes that hackers might exploit, even with end-to-end encryption.
If your phone no longer gets software updates, though, you could lose access to WhatsApp in the future.