WhatsApp bug lets callers view locked Android phone photo previews
Heads up, Android users: a WhatsApp glitch lets people peek at your photo previews during incoming calls, even if your phone is locked.
The bug was spotted by @VBarraquito and confirmed by NotebookCheck, showing that anyone answering a call can access video filters and accidentally see private photos without needing your PIN or biometrics.
Limit WhatsApp photo and video access
This vulnerability hits Pixel and OPPO phones the hardest, since their lock screens don't block access.
Samsung Galaxy phones are safer, requiring you to unlock before seeing any previews.
iPhones aren't affected thanks to Apple's built-in call interface.
WhatsApp and Google know about the issue but haven't fixed it yet; you can protect yourself by setting WhatsApp's photo/video access to "limited" in your Android settings until there's an official update.