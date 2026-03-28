WhatsApp will soon summarize multiple unread chats for you
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users create private, AI-driven summaries of multiple unread chats at once. The capability is aimed at helping users quickly catch up on their conversations in the future. The feature was recently spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.12.10 update available on Google Play Store, but it is still under development and not yet available for testing.
User experience
How will it work?
The new facility will let users generate summaries after selecting any unread chats. This way, they can stay updated on multiple conversations without reading every message. The capability would be especially helpful for very active group chats, where catching up can take a lot of time. WhatsApp is also working on making it clearer how users can request a summary ahead of the official launch.
Privacy measures
Meta's Private Processing audited for security
The message summaries feature relies on Private Processing, a secure technology developed by Meta. It lets WhatsApp's AI features process data in a private environment where no one, not even Meta or WhatsApp, can access the original messages or the summaries. The system has been audited by NCC Group and Trail of Bits to ensure that its confidential computing architecture, and implementation meet strong privacy and security standards for message summarization service.
Usage
The feature will be optional
WhatsApp plans to make it clearer for users how to generate summaries of their unread conversations in a future update. The feature will be optional, meaning it's up to users if they want to generate a summary by manually requesting it. Private Processing is disabled by default, so the users will have to manually enable it within the app settings if they want to try out AI-powered chat summaries.