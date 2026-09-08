WhatsApp ends support for Android 5.0 and 5.1 devices today
Technology
Starting today, WhatsApp no longer works on devices running Android 5.0 or 5.1: you'll need Android 6.0 or higher to keep chatting or using WhatsApp Business.
The company gave users a heads-up back in April, so there's been some time to get ready.
Check Android version for WhatsApp
Not sure which Android version you have? Just head to your phone's settings and check the software or system information section.
If an update is possible, install it to keep using WhatsApp.
If your phone can't be updated, you'll need a newer device: just remember to back up your chats so nothing gets lost when you switch!